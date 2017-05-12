Latest News

Baahubali 2 box office collection day 15: Can new releases survive SS Rajamouli film’s tsunami?

Baahubali 2 box office collection day 15: SS Rajamouli's fantasy epic is in no mood to slow down. The film has done a staggering business in two weeks and collected Rs 1250 crore so far.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 12, 2017 7:42 pm
Baahubali 2 is roaring at the box office and it’s hard to hear anything else in its deafening victory clamour. Usually every Friday we discuss how new releases can pose a threat to films running in theatres. However, this time it’s different. There have been a couple of releases this Friday including Meri Pyaari Bindu, Sarkar 3 and Hollywood film, Alien: Covenant. But there’s hardly any buzz for new films and all thanks to Baahubali 2 for that. Can new releases hold their own in Baahubali 2’s winning march or they will be swept in its roaring box office wave?

SS Rajamouli’s fantasy epic is in no mood to slow down. The film has done a staggering business in two weeks and collected Rs 1250 crore so far. Baahubali 2 surpassed Aamir Khan’s Dangal as highest grossing Hindi film ever. The film’s Hindi version has managed to collect Rs 390.25 crore. Baahubali 2 will soon start Rs 400-crore club, a first for any Hindi film if it crosses Rs 400-crore mark. The film collected an impressive Rs 143.25 crore from the second week as compared to Rs 247 crore from the first week. Baahubali 2’s Hindi version collected a double-digit figure Rs 17.25 crore this Thursday, suggesting its popularity among cine goers. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Baahubali2 [Wk 2] Fri 19.75 cr, Sat 26.50 cr, Sun 34.50 cr, Mon 16.75 cr, Tue 15.75 cr, Wed 17.25 cr, Thu 12.75 cr. Total: ₹ 390.25 cr Nett.”

At a time when the life of a film in theatres is hardly about two weeks, Baahubali 2 is laying down new rules for Indian movies. Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3 have been released on 750 and 1425 screens respectively. That’s dramatically less compared to 6500 screens on which Baahubali 2 was released.

