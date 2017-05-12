Baahubali 2 box office collection day 15: Can new releases survive SS Rajamouli film’s tsunami?

Baahubali 2 box office collection day 15: Baahubali 2 surpassed Aamir Khan’s Dangal as highest grossing Hindi film ever. Baahubali 2 box office collection day 15: Baahubali 2 surpassed Aamir Khan’s Dangal as highest grossing Hindi film ever.

Baahubali 2 is roaring at the box office and it’s hard to hear anything else in its deafening victory clamour. Usually every Friday we discuss how new releases can pose a threat to films running in theatres. However, this time it’s different. There have been a couple of releases this Friday including Meri Pyaari Bindu, Sarkar 3 and Hollywood film, Alien: Covenant. But there’s hardly any buzz for new films and all thanks to Baahubali 2 for that. Can new releases hold their own in Baahubali 2’s winning march or they will be swept in its roaring box office wave?

#Baahubali2 [Wk 2] Fri 19.75 cr, Sat 26.50 cr, Sun 34.50 cr, Mon 16.75 cr, Tue 15.75 cr, Wed 17.25 cr, Thu 12.75 cr. Total: ₹ 390.25 cr Nett — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 12, 2017

SS Rajamouli’s fantasy epic is in no mood to slow down. The film has done a staggering business in two weeks and collected Rs 1250 crore so far. Baahubali 2 surpassed Aamir Khan’s Dangal as highest grossing Hindi film ever. The film’s Hindi version has managed to collect Rs 390.25 crore. Baahubali 2 will soon start Rs 400-crore club, a first for any Hindi film if it crosses Rs 400-crore mark. The film collected an impressive Rs 143.25 crore from the second week as compared to Rs 247 crore from the first week. Baahubali 2’s Hindi version collected a double-digit figure Rs 17.25 crore this Thursday, suggesting its popularity among cine goers. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Baahubali2 [Wk 2] Fri 19.75 cr, Sat 26.50 cr, Sun 34.50 cr, Mon 16.75 cr, Tue 15.75 cr, Wed 17.25 cr, Thu 12.75 cr. Total: ₹ 390.25 cr Nett.”

At a time when the life of a film in theatres is hardly about two weeks, Baahubali 2 is laying down new rules for Indian movies. Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3 have been released on 750 and 1425 screens respectively. That’s dramatically less compared to 6500 screens on which Baahubali 2 was released.

