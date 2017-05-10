Baahubali 2 box office collection day 13: SS Rajamouli film crosses $17 million-mark in the USA

Baahubali 2 box office collection day 13: Taran Adarsh had tweeted about both Baahubali 2 and Dangal doing wonders on international box office. Baahubali 2 box office collection day 13: Taran Adarsh had tweeted about both Baahubali 2 and Dangal doing wonders on international box office.

Baahubali 2’s Hindi version earned Rs 15.5 crore in India on its day 12, taking its total collection (Hindi) to Rs 359.75 crore. This, after the SS Rajamouli directorial proudly holds the top rank for any Indian film to earn Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. The Prabhas-starrer earned Rs. 15.50 crore on Tuesday alone, and continues to keep its stronghold at the box office even in its second week, giving tough competition to the latest release Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 2. With a total of $17.02 million, Baahubali: The Conclusion has entered the $17 million club in USA.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted about both Baahubali 2 and Dangal doing wonders on international box office. He wrote, “Those who think we need to make metro-centric movies to woo intl audience, think again! #Dangal and #Baahubali2 are desi entertainers!”

Those who think we need to make metro-centric movies to woo intl audience, think again! #Dangal and #Baahubali2 are desi entertainers! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 10, 2017

Baahuabli 2 is a revenge drama. It is the story about Mahendra Baahubali who takes on his uncle Bhallaladeva for plotting and killing his father Amarendra Baahubali, in a fight to rule their kingdom Mahishmati. The film also stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar.

Also read | Baahubali 2 box office collection day 12: Prabhas’s Baahubali, Aamir Khan’s Dangal are setting new benchmarks overseas

While good wishes have been pouring in for the film from all quarters, actor Rishi Kapoor and filmmaker Kunal Kohli took a dig at Bollywood about how Hindi films cannot match Baahubali because of reasons. Rishi wrote a sarcastic tweet, “Seeing Bahubali 2 now. Interval. Chat later about the film. I want to know where has this film been shot? I want a 2 BHK there! Any agent?” After that, he added, “”BAHU”t”BALI”yaan chadengi filmon ki to match this film’s triumph and business. An Indian Celebration.Glad am part of this business of films”

Kunal Kohli also made fun of all the Bollywood stars who promote their films on reality shows. He tweeted, “So the stars of #Bahubali2 didn’t go on reality & comedy shows & make an ass of themselves doing silly things & answering silly q&a’s.” He also tweeted, “The juggernaut of #Bahubali2 rolls on. As amazing as the numbers are. Why aren’t people discussing the content which made the numbers?”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd