Baahubali 2 box office collection day 12: Baahubali, Aamir Khan’s Dangal are writing new chapters in foreign territories

Baahubali 2 box office collection day 12: SS Rajamouli film and Aamir Khan’s Dangal have wowed fans abroad as well. Baahubali 2 box office collection day 12: SS Rajamouli film and Aamir Khan’s Dangal have wowed fans abroad as well.

SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali and Aamir Khan’s Dangal have not just conquered India, but have also wowed the audience in foreign territories. Baahubali 2 became the first Indian film to collect over Rs 100 crore in North America. Aamir Khan’s film Dangal is on its way to breaking PK’s record in China. So far Baahubali 2 has collected Rs 105 crore in North America.

Baahubali 2’s rare achievement comes amid the current releases of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Fate of the Furious at US box office. The film earlier opened at no 3 at US box office. Baahubali 2 is currently running at no 7 at US box office in its second week, as reported by Forbes. The movie showed a decline in collections during the second weekend but only after collecting an impressive $16.175 million in ten days at US box office, as reported by Forbes.

#Baahubali2 is UNSTOPPABLE in NORTH AMERICA [till 7 May 2017]

USA: $ 15,800,969

Canada: $ 554,909

Total: $ 16,355,878 [₹ 105.17 cr]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2017

#Dangal has an EXTRAORDINARY Monday in China… Collects $ 2.80 million… Total: $ 14.07 million [₹ 90.58 cr]… Racing towards ₹ 100 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2017

Aamir Khan’s Dangal showed a new window to Hindi movies. China has an unexplored market for Hindi movies and post-Dangal success many Bollywood directors will be looking to exploit it. Some media reports suggest that Kabir Khan and Salman Khan have a huge plan to promote their upcoming film Tubelight in China. Aamir Khan’s film PK was the first Indian movie to collect Rs 100 crore in China. Dangal is doing dazzling business and has collected Rs 90.58 crore so far. It is the second most viewed film behind only Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 at China box office, a rare feat for Indian movies in the country.

Trade pundits and experts say that it has been an impressive week as both Baahubali 2 and Dangal have paved new paths for Indian cinema.

Also Read: Bank Chor trailer: Riteish Deshmukh is Charlie Chaplin while Vivek Oberoi is Gabbar. Watch video

Yash Raj Films VP international operations Avtar Panesar told Forbes, “Rather than being looked upon as a Tamil or Telugu film, Baahubali 2 is being embraced as an Indian film and I strongly believe that is its biggest success. If more films are embraced by Indians within India and abroad, making a film for $100 million and recovery is not a big deal. This film has demonstrated the power of the Indian cinemagoers.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd