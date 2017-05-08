Baahubali 2 box office collection day 11: SS Rajamouli film’s Hindi version collects Rs 344.25 crore

Baahubali 2 box office collection day 11: SS Rajamouli film is unstoppable. Baahubali 2 box office collection day 11: SS Rajamouli film is unstoppable.

SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali 2’s Hindi version has collected Rs 344.25 crore in 11 days and has beaten Aamir Khan’s PK to emerge as the second highest grossing Hindi film after Dangal. Baahubali 2 is all set to cross Rs 350-crore mark. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “#Baahubali2 in Hindi beats #PK to become All-Time No.2 Hindi #Baahubali2 in 11 days: ₹ 344.25 cr Nett. #PK (Lifetime) – ₹ 339.50 cr Nett.” Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted the figures and said, “#Baahubali2 is now set to cross ₹ 350 cr, the FASTEST to achieve it. Seriously, is there any record left? This film is truly a GAME CHANGER. #Baahubali2 RECORDS: Fastest ₹ 50 cr… Fastest ₹ 100 cr… Fastest ₹ 150 cr… Fastest ₹ 200 cr… Fastest ₹ 250 cr… Fastest ₹ 300 cr…”

#Baahubali2 is now set to cross ₹ 350 cr, the FASTEST to achieve it. Seriously, is there any record left? This film is truly a GAME CHANGER! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 9, 2017

#Baahubali2 RECORDS: Fastest ₹ 50 cr… Fastest ₹ 100 cr… Fastest ₹ 150 cr… Fastest ₹ 200 cr… Fastest ₹ 250 cr… Fastest ₹ 300 cr… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 9, 2017

The Hindi version of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati film is all set to enter Rs 400 crore club. If Baahubali 2 is able to achieve this feat, it will be the first Hindi film to do so as the record holder till now, Aamir Khan’s Dangal, has collected Rs 387.38 crore. Baahubali 2 did a stupendous business during the second week. The film’s Hindi version collected Rs 19.76 crore, Rs 26.50 crore and Rs 34.50 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. The film has collected Rs 80.75 crore during the second weekend in comparison to Rs 128 cr in the first weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, “#Baahubali2 Weekend 1: ₹ 128 cr Weekend 2: ₹ 80.75 cr A mere 36.91% decline in Weekend 2… OUTSTANDING! HINDI. India biz. #Baahubali2 is speeding towards ₹ 400 cr… [Week 2] Fri 19.75 cr, Sat 26.50 cr, Sun 34.50 cr. Total: ₹ 327.75 cr Nett. HINDI. India biz. The #Baahubali2 wave remains SUPER-STRONG… Collects a MASSIVE ₹ 80.75 cr in Weekend 2, taking its 10-day total to ₹ 327.75 cr. HINDI.”

Baahubali 2 has collected a whopping Rs 1060 crore in 10 days. The film collected Rs 860 crore in India and Rs 200 crore in the overseas market. Trade tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted the figures, “#Baahubali2 10 Days WW Box office India Nett 675 cr Gross : 860 Cr Overseas Gross: 200 cr Total: 1,060 cr.” Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 is getting a lot of accolades from stars from both Bollywood and south industry. Actor Rishi Kapoor praised Baahubali 2 and tweeted, “More “BAHU”t”BALI”yaan chadengi filmon ki to match this film’s triumph and business. An Indian Celebration.Glad am part of this business of films.” Actor Pawan Kalyan tweeted, “My Heartfelt congratulations to Shri Rajmouli, Shri Prabhas &team for their stupendous success of. Bahubali and achieving the 1000 crore mark.”

