Baahubali 2 box office collection day 11: SS Rajamouli film’s Hindi version eyes Rs 400-crore mark

SS Rajamouli’s film Baahubali 2 is on a record breaking spree. The Hindi version of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati film is all set to enter Rs 400 crore club. If Baahubali 2 is able to achieve this feat, it will be the first Hindi film to do so as the record holder till now, Aamir Khan’s Dangal, has collected Rs 387.38 crore. Baahubali 2 did a stupendous business during the second week. The film’s Hindi version collected Rs 19.76 crore, Rs 26.50 crore and Rs 34.50 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. Baahubali 2’s Hindi version has collected Rs 327.75 crore so far. The film has collected Rs 80.75 crore during the second weekend in comparison to Rs 128 cr in the first weekend.

#Baahubali2 is speeding towards ₹ 400 cr… [Week 2] Fri 19.75 cr, Sat 26.50 cr, Sun 34.50 cr. Total: ₹ 327.75 cr Nett. HINDI. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2017

The #Baahubali2 wave remains SUPER-STRONG… Collects a MASSIVE ₹ 80.75 cr in Weekend 2, taking its 10-day total to ₹ 327.75 cr. HINDI. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2017

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, “#Baahubali2 Weekend 1: ₹ 128 cr Weekend 2: ₹ 80.75 cr A mere 36.91% decline in Weekend 2… OUTSTANDING! HINDI. India biz. #Baahubali2 is speeding towards ₹ 400 cr… [Week 2] Fri 19.75 cr, Sat 26.50 cr, Sun 34.50 cr. Total: ₹ 327.75 cr Nett. HINDI. India biz. The #Baahubali2 wave remains SUPER-STRONG… Collects a MASSIVE ₹ 80.75 cr in Weekend 2, taking its 10-day total to ₹ 327.75 cr. HINDI.”

Baahubali 2 has collected a whopping Rs 1060 crore in 10 days. The film collected Rs 860 crore in India and Rs 200 crore in the overseas market. Trade tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted the figures, “#Baahubali2 10 Days WW Box office India Nett 675 cr Gross : 860 Cr Overseas Gross: 200 cr Total: 1,060 cr.” Meanwhile, Baahubali 2 is getting a lot of accolades from stars from both Bollywood and south industry. Actor Rishi Kapoor praised Baahubali 2 and tweeted, “More “BAHU”t”BALI”yaan chadengi filmon ki to match this film’s triumph and business. An Indian Celebration.Glad am part of this business of films.” Actor Pawan Kalyan tweeted, “My Heartfelt congratulations to Shri Rajmouli, Shri Prabhas &team for their stupendous success of. Bahubali and achieving the 1000 crore mark.”

