Baahubali 2 box office collection day 10: SS Rajamouli film’s Hindi version collects Rs 327.75 crore

Baahubali 2’s Hindi version has collected Rs 327.75 crore in ten days. The film is speeding towards Rs 400 crore. SS Rajamouli film’s Hindi version collected Rs 80.75 crore during the second weekend as compared to Rs 128 crore. Baahubali 2 collected Rs 34.50 crore on Sunday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ” #Baahubali2
Earlier, the film became the first Indian movie to collect Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Even as this news poured in, SS Rajamouli film continues to make records. Baahubali 2 is now also the first Indian movie ever to collect Rs 100 crore in North America. The film collected Rs 25 crore on Saturday, ceasing to slow down during its second weekend. Prabhas and Rana Daggubati film is the fastest Hindi film to enter Rs 300 crore club. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “The UNTHINKABLE has happened: #Baahubali2 is the FIRST INDIAN FILM to cross ₹ 100 cr in NORTH AMERICA on Sat. ALL RECORDS SHATTERED @Rentrak #Baahubali2 packs a SOLID ₹ 25 cr + on Sat… Creates a new record: FASTEST to reach ₹ 300 cr Club [Day 10]… Nett biz. HINDI. India biz.”
Karan Johar, Baahubali 2 (Hindi) distributed, expressed his joy on Twitter. He tweeted, “The biggest milestone has been reached by the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema!!!! #1000croreBaahubali @ssrajamouli.” Prabhas also posted a heartfelt note early in the day where he thanked his fans for the success of Baahubali 2. “To All My Fans, a big hug to each one of you for all the love that you’ll have showered on me. I have tried my best to go through a lot of the efforts that you all have put to express your affection for me from different parts of India and even overseas. I am truly overwhelmed with everything. The journey of Baahubali has been a long one but among the few things that I will take away from this, is all of you. Lots of love back to you all,” Prabhas wrote on Facebook.
The film has already collected Rs 1000 crore, including Rs 800 crore in India and Rs 200 crore in the overseas market. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “More With ₹ 800+ Cr in India and ₹ 200+ Cr in Overseas, #Baahubali2 becomes the 1st Indian movie to do ₹ 1000 Cr @ WW BO.. #1000croreBaahubali.”
