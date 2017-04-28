Baahubali 2 box office collection day 1: SS Rajamouli film breaks BO records on opening day

Bahubali 2: Prabhas and SS Rajamouli’s film win hearts across the nation. Bahubali 2: Prabhas and SS Rajamouli’s film win hearts across the nation.

Releasing on 6500 screens across the nation and most of them going houseful on Friday, which coincidentally was a working day, Baahubali: The Conclusion is showing all signs of being the biggest film ever made in the Indian cinema. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus received a standing ovation at many cinemas as occupancy was over at 90 percent in most theatres. Will Baahubali 2 redefine box office rules? Trade analysts are predicting that with its opening day box office collection, Baahubali The Conclusion will register highest first day collection of 2017. Till now, this record is held by Raees with Rs 20.42 crore earning.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Reports pouring in from across the country: #Baahubali2 is a GAME CHANGER… Sea of people outside theatres… House Full boards are back!” Ramesh Bala tweeted, “A True Indian Epic Movie of International Standards. Screenplay, Acting, Emotions, Action Seqs & Music – Outstanding.”

Earlier, Bookmyshow had confirmed that Baahubali 2 had broken the advance booking record previously held by Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Ashish Saksena, COO-Cinemas, BookMyShow had said, “BookMyShow is experiencing an unprecedented advance booking for Baahubali 2. We have already sold over 1 million tickets across languages, even when the bookings have been live for just over a day. Though Baahubali 2 is largely perceived to be loved by South Indian audience, the response from Hindi speaking markets has been highly encouraging as well. Once all the cinemas in South come out with their schedules for the film, we expect the online ticket sales for Baahubali 2 to surge at an increasingly fast pace.”

Film distributor Akshay Rathi told indianexpress.com that it wouldn’t be a shocker if the film crosses Rs 200 crore club within three days of its release. He said, “Day one across languages, I wouldn’t be surprised if the film rakes in Rs 70 crore on the first day itself. As far as the weekend is concerned, the film across the languages within India would do around the business of net amount of Rs 230 + crores.”

Celebrities from South and even Bollywood are totally overwhelmed by the film. Dhanush wrote to SS Rajamouli on social media, “Sir :) nothing more to say. #masterpiece #writingatitsbest .. break the rules. Redefined everything.” Nani wrote, “#Baahubali is not just a film anymore .. It’s a celebration.”

While in India, Baahubali 2 has become the first one to have a massive release on 6500 screens in all languages, it is releasing on almost 2500 screens outside India. In North America alone, the film has released on 1,100 screens and the distributor Great India Films is expecting a lifetime total of $15 million. “We have passed $3 million in pre-sales and are adding almost $100,000 to the total every hour. This is the highest for an Indian film in advance ticket sales,” a statement from Great India Films read. The film, that release on April 28, stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Sathyaraj in lead roles.

According to trade estimates, this is the collection from pre-sale of rights for Baahubali 2.

Satellite Sales (Hindi): Rs 50 crore

Satellite Sales (Tamil +Telugu+ Malayalam): Rs 25-30 crore

Music ( all languages): Rs 25-30 crore

Theatrical rights (Hindi): Rs 65 crore

Theatrical Rights (Telugu): Rs 130 crore

Theatrical Rights (Karnataka): Rs 45 crore

Theatrical Rights (Kerala): Rs 8 crore

