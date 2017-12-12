And It’s Official

Anushka and Virat had met on the sets of a shampoo commercial in 2013. (File/Photo) Anushka and Virat had met on the sets of a shampoo commercial in 2013. (File/Photo)

Bringing an end to the will-they-won’t-they speculations to rest, actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli, both 29, finally tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy on Monday. A countryside resort in Tuscany under heavy security played host as the wedding venue. The newly weds officially announced the news on Twitter along with their wedding photos.

The wedding saw Anushka in a pastel lehenga designed by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, while Virat wore an ivory coloured sherwani. The mehendi ceremony saw Anushka sporting a peppy blue and pink floral outfit, and Virat in a white kurta pyjama and fuchsia Nehru jacket.

In a joint statement, Anushka wrote on her Twitter page, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.” Virat wrote the same note on his page accompanied with a different picture from the jaimala ceremony.

A reception will be reportedly held in Delhi later this month on December 21 followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on December 26.

The couple will travel to South Africa, where Virat will start preparing for the upcoming series for two months, which includes three tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 international matches. Anushka will return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga starring Varun Dhawan, the shoot schedule of which begins

in February.

Anushka and Virat had met on the sets of a shampoo commercial in 2013. Post their wedding, the couple will now be shifting to their new residence in Mumbai’s Worli after their return from Delhi in December.

