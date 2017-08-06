Akshay Kumar wishes for Dilip Kumar’s recovery: We all should have a small prayer that he gets well soon

Akshay Kumar wished Dilip Kumar a speedy recovery. Akshay Kumar wished Dilip Kumar a speedy recovery.

Five days after he was admitted to a city hospital due to kidney related ailment, legendary actor Dilip Kumar is now showing signs of improvement, and besides his fans, wishing him speedy recovery is Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who today said that the veteran is constantly in his prayers.

The 96-year-old actor was admitted at the Lilavati hospital on Wednesday evening due to dehydration and urinary tract infection. However, now the officials from the hospital say that he is coming back to normal but it is hard to say when he can be discharged from the hospital.

“Dilip Kumar is stable, comfortable and steadily improving and all his parameters are also improving. He is slowly coming back to normal. Creatinine level has also been coming down. He is passing urine, he is not on the ventilator, he is not on dialysis either and he is doing well. Dilip Kumar is still in ICU because there we can monitor him in a much better way. It’s very difficult to say when he will be get discharged but it will take some more time,” a statement from Lilavati hospital read.

Today, the legendary actor’s team took to Twitter and thanked Dilip Kumar’s fans for their constant prayers for the betterment of the actor. “Dilip Saab is doing much better now. Please remember him in your prayers. The excellent team of doctors and staff of Lilavati Hospital along with Saira Baaji are caring for Dilip Saab 24×7.”

The actor who is being treated by cardiologist Nitin Gokhale and nephrologist Arun Shah.

