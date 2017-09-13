Adil Hussain wins best actor award for Mukti Bhavan at DC South Asian Film Festival

Adil Hussain wins Best Actor award for Mukti Bhavan. Adil Hussain wins Best Actor award for Mukti Bhavan.

‘Life of Pie’ actor Adil Hussain has bagged the Best Actor award at Washington DC South Asian Film Festival (DCSAFF). Adil, who won the award for his film ‘Mukti Bhavan’, on Tuesday took to Twitter to share his excitement.

“Delighted to hear the News! Thank you DCSAFF for this Award. Gratitude,” Adil tweeted. Adil Hussain is known for his movie like ‘Kaminey’, ‘English Vinglish’, ‘Lootera’ and ‘Parched’ among others.

The festival takes place annually, showcasing the best in alternative cinema from India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Delighted to hear the News! Thank you @DCSAFF for this Award. Gratitude http://t.co/hph2JH1Le3 — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) September 12, 2017

‘Mukti Bhawan’ is directed by Shubhashish Bhutiani and also stars Lalit Behl in the lead role. The film tells the story of Daya, who thinks of attaining salvation in the ghats of Varanasi and takes his son Rajiv along with him. As days pass, Daya finds a company in a widow while Rajiv is left in a state of dilemma.

A Pakistani short film ‘Lala Begum’ has bagged the award for Best Screenplay in DC South Asian Film Festival.

DCSAFF is in its sixth year and hosted by DC South Asian Arts Council. The event is a three-day festival which celebrates the finest work of cinema from around the globe. Its sixth edition, organised by Geeta and Manoj Singh, is being held in Rockville, Maryland. Veteran actor Zeenat Aman also graced the event recently.

Adil Hussain will be next seen in S. Shankar’s science fiction, 2.0 alongside Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.

