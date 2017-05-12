Aamir Khan’s Dangal to join Baahubali 2 in Rs 1000-cr club, earns Rs 187.42 cr in China

Dangal China box office: Aamir Khan film collected Rs 187.42 crore in the country. Dangal China box office: Aamir Khan film collected Rs 187.42 crore in the country.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal is inching towards Rs 200-crore mark in China after collecting Rs 187.42 crore at the China box office. The film has reached this astonishing figure within a week. Dangal can soon cross Rs 1000-crore mark worldwide if it manages to sustain its momentum at the China box office. The film has already collected Rs 950 crore worldwide including Rs 744 crore from India collections when the film released back in December. Aamir Khan film has also collected an additional Rs 20 crore in Taiwan. If Dangal crosses Rs 1000-crore mark worldwide, it will join the Baahubali 2 bandwagon. SS Rajamouli film has collected Rs 1200 crore worldwide already.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter, “If u add #Taiwan which is about $3 Million, the WW Gross for #Dangal will be around ₹ 950 Crs.” Trade tracker Ramesh Bala also tweeted, “#Dangal ends *Week 1* on a PHENOMENAL note… Collects an ASTONISHING $ 29.13 million [₹ 187.42 cr] in China… MIND-BOGGLING.”

Dangal, besides reaching an impressive box office figure, managed to leave behind Marvel’s Guardians Of Galaxy Vol.2’s at China box office. The film on Wednesday grossed $3.91 million while Guardians Of Galaxy Vol.2 managed to earn $3.5 million. Dangal’s strong show at China box office suggests a shift in the audiences’ taste in the neighbouring country. Aamir Khan’s popularity coupled with similarity in cultures of India and China has propelled Dangal to become a box office hit.

Trade tracker Ramesh Bala earlier tweeted about the same, “@aamir_khan ‘s #Dangal moves to No.1 in #China ahead of #GUARDIANSOFTHEGALAXY2 on Day 6.. A Proud Moment for #IndianCinema.” Trade analyst Taran Adarsh added, “#Dangal is setting NEW BENCHMARKS for Indian films in China… All set for long innings… Wed $ 3.91 mn. Total: $ 23.04 mn [₹ 148.67 cr].”

