Aamir Khan’s Dangal rules China box office. Can it trump Baahubali 2?

Aamir Khan’s film Dangal is soaring high in China. The film has been embraced by the audience there and Dangal phenomenon seems to stay in the neighbouring country for a while. On Friday, Dangal crossed an unprecedented milestone of Rs 200-crore in China earning an astounding Rs 213.43 crore. The film’s collection started the second week on a positive note with Rs 39.42 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, “#Dangal biz in China is an EYE-OPENER… Week 2 starts with a BANG: Fri $ 6.14 mn [₹ 39.42 cr]… Total: $ 33.24 mn [₹ 213.43 cr]. HISTORIC.”

#Dangal biz in China is an EYE-OPENER… Week 2 starts with a BANG: Fri $ 6.14 mn [₹ 39.42 cr]… Total: $ 33.24 mn [₹ 213.43 cr]. HISTORIC! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2017

With steady collections coming in from China, Dangal is set to join Rs 1000-crore club along with Baahubali 2. Aamir Khan film has now collected Rs 977.43 including Rs 744 crore from its India collections. This figure also includes an additional Rs 20 crore coming in from Taiwan. SS Rajamouli directorial Baahubali 2 which has been successfully running into its third week has collected Rs 1,250 crore at worldwide box office. Aamir Khan’s PK had collected Rs 100 crore in China and was the first Indian movie to cross the mark there. The success of Dangal in China could motivate other Indian filmmakers to explore the market in the country.

Dangal is currently at number one on Chinese box office after it trumped Marvel’s Guardians Of Galaxy Vol.2. Trade tracker Ramesh Bala earlier tweeted the information saying, “Trade tracker Ramesh Bala earlier tweeted about the same, “@aamir_khan ‘s #Dangal moves to No.1 in #China ahead of #GUARDIANSOFTHEGALAXY2 on Day 6.. A Proud Moment for #IndianCinema.” Trade analyst Taran Adarsh added, “#Dangal is setting NEW BENCHMARKS for Indian films in China… All set for long innings… Wed $ 3.91 mn. Total: $ 23.04 mn [₹ 148.67 cr].”

