Aamir Khan’s Dangal is number one at China box office, trumps Guardians of Galaxy Vol 2

If Baahubali 2 is breaking records in the US box office having trumped a Tom Hanks film in the very first week of its release, Aamir Khan’s Dangal has trumped a Marvel superhero caper all the way in China. On Wednesday, Aamir Khan’s wrestling drama outran Guardians of Galaxy Vol 2 at the China box office, according to reports. This was day six of release for both the films in China.

On Wednesday, Dangal grossed $3.91 million from the Chinese markets while Guardians Of Galaxy Vol.2’s tally stood at $3.5 million. This is probably a first for any Hindi film as China is one of the key markets for Hollywood and action and superhero flicks are a favourite of the audience in the country.

Trade tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted, “@aamir_khan ‘s #Dangal moves to No.1 in #China ahead of #GUARDIANSOFTHEGALAXY2 on Day 6.. A Proud Moment for #IndianCinema.” Trade analyst Taran Adarsh added, “#Dangal is setting NEW BENCHMARKS for Indian films in China… All set for a long innings… Wed $ 3.91 mn. Total: $ 23.04 mn [₹ 148.67 cr].”

With the China collections adding to the total box office tally of Dangal, the film has collected Rs 912.6 crore till date including Rs 744 crore when it released in India and the additional Rs 20 crore it earned in Taiwan. If the film continues its success run in China for another week, it will easily gross Rs 1000 crore worldwide, coming second only to Baahubali 2 which has already crossed Rs 1200 crore worldwide.

Dangal’s collections in China till date

Day 1 – $2.33 million (including previews)

Day 2 – $4.69 million

Day 3 – $5.55 million

Day 4 – $3.04 million

Day 5 – $3.52 million

Day 6 – $3.91 million

