A Gentleman trailer Bollywood reactions: This is going to be amazing

A Gentleman, an action comedy flick directed by Indian-American duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. and starring Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Suniel Shetty, has its trailer out. And the Bollywood seems to be liking it. Bollywood stars like Parineeti Chopra, Dia Mirza, Varun Dhawan, and Shahid Kapoor tweeted to congratulate Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez and others and also appreciated the action in the trailer. “Oooohhh LOVED IT jacky and siddo!!! This is going to be amazing,” Parineeti Chopra said in a tweet. Shahid Kapoor said, “Looks fun brother wishing you luck with it.”

Sidharth Malhotra’s co-star from Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year Varun Dhawan also chipped in. “Looking really cool. Loving u and sid sleek and sexy,” he tweeted. Dia Mirza also showed her appreciation by saying she is “Lit” by the trailer. Tanmay Bhat, stand-up comedian and co-founder of the comedy group All India Bakchod also appreciated the trailer, and said, “Damn, this looks so good.” Sundar, Susheel, Risky is the tagline of the film. In A Gentleman, Sidharth Malhotra plays two different characters – one is susheel, and one is risky. It was initially suggested that A Gentleman is the sequel to Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bang Bang, a claim which was later refuted.

Oooohhh LOVED IT jacky and siddo!!! This is going to be amazing 😁❤️ @Asli_Jacqueline @S1dharthM http://t.co/xn5vYiyMLz — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 10, 2017

Looks fun brother wishing you luck with it. 👍👍 http://t.co/V4blgADFVJ — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) July 10, 2017

Looking really cool. Loving u and sid sleek and sexy http://t.co/Mq8gVqnfyG — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 10, 2017

Damn, this looks so good http://t.co/PAS2ifV0eP — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) July 10, 2017

A Gentleman is an action loaded film which promises spectacle not just from Sidharth Malhotra, but also from Jacqueline Fernandez and 55 year-old Suniel Shetty as well. A Gentleman will hit the theatres across the country on August 25 this year.

