​Sarkar 3 and Meri Pyaari Bindu box office collection day 3: Amitabh Bachchan aka Subash Nagre is losing this race

Will Meri Pyaari Bindu have a better luck at the boxoffice? Will Meri Pyaari Bindu have a better luck at the boxoffice?

Amitabh Bachchan’s Sarkar 3 and Meri Pyaari Bindu starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra released on May 12 to receive a lukewarm response from the audience. While the reaction shifted between Sarkar 3 being Amitabh Bachchan’s show completely to Meri Pyaari Bindu being a one-time watch, these two Bollywood films did not manage to impress the masses. On top of this, the Baahubali menace is still on as SS Rajamouli’s film is racing towards the Rs 1500 crore mark. And to say that this is just the third week for Baahubali 2, only stresses on the fact that other movies are facing problems in driving audience to the theatres​.

Sarkar 3, which opened on about 1500 screens according to media reports collected almost the same money at the box office at the end of day 2, as Meri Pyaari Bindu, which was released in only about 750 screens. While the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is moving ahead in the race in terms of occupancy at the theaters, there is still a long way to go for the film. The first weekend collection of the movies will decide its fate in cities like Bengaluru, where the movie has had an average opening.

Also read | Sarkar 3 and Meri Pyaari Bindu box office collection day 2: Parineeti Chopra running head-to-head with Amitabh Bachchan, but are the films really making profit?

Sarkar 3, directed by Ram Gopal Varma is the third installment in the Sarkar series, and Meri Pyaari Bindu happens to be a comeback of sorts for Parineeti Chopra. She was last seen in 2015 film Kill Dill alongside Ranveer Singh, which did not perform well at the box office. Currently Ayushmann is busy with Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, while Pari is busy with Golmaal Returns. ​

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd