DMK, Congress forge alliance ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Congress and DMK on Saturday entered into an alliance to face the coming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, joining hands after three years.
Senior Congress leader and leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad met DMK president M Karunanidhi at his residence and announced the tie-up with the regional party which he described as “the most dependable partner”.
Azad told reporters after meeting the DMK patriarch here that issues such as seat sharing and being part of the DMK led government were not a priority now and that the main goal was to ensure that DMK comes to power. He said that the election would be fought under the DMK leadership and put on Karunanidhi’s party the responsibility of roping in more constituents into this alliance, including DMDK.
As to what had changed between 2016 and 2013 when DMK snapped ties accusing the Congress of betraying Sri Lankan Tamils, Azad said that there were “compulsions and pressures” in politics and that the two parties had won elections together in the past also.
The DMK-Congress split had also come against the backdrop of the arrests of former Union Minister A Raja and Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi, a Rajya Sabha MP, in the alleged spectrum allocation scam. Congress had contested the last Lok Sabha elections on its own and had drawn a blank. It had contested the last Assembly elections along with DMK but secured just five seats.
Assembly strength in the state is 234. Congress is out of power in the key southern state for nearly five decades and has generally been aligning with either of the Dravidian party- DMK or AIADMK. It has contested alone too but without much success.
- Feb 13, 2016 at 9:37 amNatural alliance of like minded parties - Both parties have the same agenda to loot the country and make the first families of each part super rich in the world.Reply
- Feb 13, 2016 at 10:51 amBirds of same feather flock together!!!The most corrupt people ever known in India. Shame on them and shame on the people who support them.Reply
- Feb 13, 2016 at 9:50 amCongress was responsible for the arrest of kanimozhi raja forgetting all that karunanidhi is falling at congress feet.Rahul is keeping quiet he cannot go against Sonia. Let's see how he convince vijaykanth.Reply
- Feb 13, 2016 at 9:47 amKarunanidhi knows very well that contesting alone he cannot win he is desperate naming Stalin did not help him now he wants to beg by saying he is old and give him a last chance. One as to see how he uc going to convince vijaykanthReply
- Feb 13, 2016 at 10:07 amRahul comes to dmk with a begging bowl how many seats he will get Rahul will listen to Sonia the looters come together. Rahul never met karunanidhi even once but what he can do he has to listen to Sonia and beg what a shame for a national party.can Rahul answer why they arrested kanimozhi and rajaReply
- Load More Comments