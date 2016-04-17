Controversial TMC leader Anubrata Mondal casts vote wearing party symbol

The Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the alleged violation of the model code of conduct by Anubrata Mondal. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta) The Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the alleged violation of the model code of conduct by Anubrata Mondal. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was put under 24×7 surveillance by the Election Commission, on Sunday stoked another controversy when he cast his vote wearing his party’s symbol on his kurta.

State election officials said it was a violation of the model code of conduct and action will be initiated against him once they receive order from the Election Commission.

Mondal, the Birbhum district president of the party, however is reluctant to admit that he was guilty.

District administration has informed that legal action has already been initiated against Anubrata Mandal: ECI pic.twitter.com/dRz6EmshIT — ANI (@ANI_news) April 17, 2016

“I didn’t realise it. But the presiding officer could have stopped me from going like this,” Mondal said adding that all his kurtas have the party symbol attached to them.

The Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the alleged violation of the model code of conduct by him.

“We demand action against him. Mamata Banerjee is supporting him. If no action is taken against him then it will raise a question on the entire election,” said senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh who was here on Saturday.

Mondal also refuted allegations that polling agents from opposition parties were driven out from some booths in Birbhum.

“If the opposition parties couldn’t arrange for polling agents, am I responsible for it?” he asked while claiming that polling has been “peaceful”.

Mondal has been kept under 24×7 surveillance of central police force jawans and a local magistrate by the commission after a censure and multiple show-cause notices failed to discourage him from violating the model code of conduct.

According to a notice issued to him by the poll panel, Mondal had reportedly said, “No agents of opposition parties will be seen in the polling stations on the day of poll. All opposition parties will be compelled to withdraw their agents from the booths. All will be depressed in the end of the day and will say Anubrata compelled to withdraw the agents from the booth. But no one could say how it is done”.

It has been further alleged that he has been making derogatory statements against candidates of rival political parties which are violative of the provisions of the model code of conduct during election.