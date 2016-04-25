TN: Jayalalithaa files nomination from R K Nagar, Karunanidhi from Tiruvarur

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Jayalalithaa (left) and DMK Chief M Karunanidhi. (Source: ANI photo) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Jayalalithaa (left) and DMK Chief M Karunanidhi. (Source: ANI photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Jayalalithaa filed her nominations on Monday afternoon from R K Nagar constituency in Chennai for the May 16 Assembly election.

The 68-year-old CM is a sitting MLA of the constituency. Hundreds of enthusiastic party workers and people greeted her en route to the electoral office before she filed her nomination.

Also, DMK Chief M Karunanidhi filed his nominations from Tiruvarur for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

