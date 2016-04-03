Independent Puducherry MLA Sivakumar joins AIADMK

Tamil Nadu party AIADMK is fancying a good show in the neighbouring UT in the coming elections. Tamil Nadu party AIADMK is fancying a good show in the neighbouring UT in the coming elections.

AIADMK on Monday got a shot in its arm in poll-bound Puducherry as independent MLA VMC Sivakumar who had extended his support to the AINRC government there, joined the party in the presence of its General Secretary J Jayalalithaa.

Besides Sivakumar, senior Congress and DMK functionaries from the Union Territory also joined the AIADMK, which is fancying a good show in the neighbouring UT in the coming elections.

Sivakumar has represented Neravi constituency in Karaikal as a DMK candidate three times, winning it for the fourth time in 2011 as an independent.

He had defeated DMK’s Geetha then, and his joining AIADMK could help the party in its poll prospect in Karaikal region.

Sivakumar had earlier extended support to Chief Minister N Rangasamy in the 30-member Puduchery Assembly but had called on Jayalalithaa last year, triggering speculations that he could join the AIADMK.

Besides Sivakumar, Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation former head Vaiyapuri Manikandan (AINRC), DMK’s G Sundaravadivelu and its labour wing secretary Franklin Francois, former INTUC chief VC Ezhumalai and many others joined the AIADMK here, a party release said.

AIADMK’s Cuddalore (East) District Secretary and Commercial Taxes Minister MC Sampath and the party’s Puducherry Secretary P Purushothaman MLA were also present, it said.