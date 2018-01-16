Youths prefer Army, police jobs over agriculture: ASER report 2017

About 17.6 per cent boys wish to join the Army or go for police jobs. (Representational image) About 17.6 per cent boys wish to join the Army or go for police jobs. (Representational image)

Medicine remains a preferred profession for those in the 14-18 age bracket with 18.1 per cent wanting to be either a doctor or a nurse. It seems the craze for engineering is going down with only 11.6 per cent teenagers keen to pursue it, according to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2017 that was released at New Delhi today.

This year, the report has focused on 14-18-year-olds, who have just moved beyond the elementary school and are the first batch to pass out of class 8 after the implementation of the Right to Education Act 2009. Currently, the RTE Act makes education a fundamental right for children in the age group of 6 to 14 years.

The aspirations of youth are gendered as well. While boys wish to join the Army or go for police jobs (17.6 per cent), it is teaching that is a preference among the females (25.1 per cent). Significantly, however, only 1.2 per cent of rural youth aspire to work in the agriculture sector.

The survey also reveals that almost 40 per cent youth have no role model for the occupation they aspire to pursue. Only a few of them wish to be part of the same profession as their parents. Read | Most 14 to 18-year-olds can use cellphones but cannot read basic texts: ASER 2017

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App