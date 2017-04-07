Yogi Adityanath’s education overhaul: Lower private schools fees, biometric attendance, know UP government’s plans

The UP government plans to make yoga compulsory. File Photo The UP government plans to make yoga compulsory. File Photo

To control excessive fees levied on students in private schools, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to opt the ordinance route. Also to control absentees, Yogi Adityanath-led government will introduce biometric attendance for teachers.

Here are some measures to be taken by the UP government in the field of education:

— The government plans to make 80 per cent attendance compulsory for students in classes 9 to 12 mandatory.

— The classes has to be held for at least 220 days instead of 120 days. Syllabus in schools should get completed within 200 days of the beginning of the session.

— School examinations have to be held over a span of 15 days and the results declared in the next 15 days.

— Biometric attendance would also be made mandatory for teachers.

Read | UP government to blacklist centres to stop ‘cheating mafia’

— The government will ensure students learn at least one foreign language in classes 11 and 12 so that they do not need to spend three months in a foreign country before starting research work at a university there.

— Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed education department officials to ensure that yoga education programme is made compulsory for students of state government schools.

— Girl students will receive mandatory self-defence training. Also, they’ll be provided free education.

— To curb the activities of “cheating mafia”, the chief minister directed officials to blacklist centres where mass copying takes place and get FIRs registered.

— FIRs would also be registered against government teachers who are found running private coaching institutions.

— Old courses like radio mechanic being taught at ITIs will be scrapped. New courses as per the requirement of modern times will be started.

For more education news, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now