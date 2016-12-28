Year-ender: Five education rules we did like to change in 2017

It is unfair that we must sit in class and go through lectures when all we want to do is hangout with our friends It is unfair that we must sit in class and go through lectures when all we want to do is hangout with our friends

According to American author Jim Rohn, discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment. We do agree to this but we also believe that if certain rules get modified or scraped, then learning will be fun. Here goes the five rules students wish to get changed in 2017:

1. No more Board exams: Can you really blame us? With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry mulling over bringing back the Class 10 board exams, students across the country are fretting already. Nobody likes sitting at home for entire two months engrossed in their books while they could be out playing in the sun. We hope the CBSE listens to us and cancels the boards forever because afterall, who wants exams?

2. Bunking attendance: This should have been done a long time ago. It is unfair that we must sit in class and go through lectures when all we want to do is hangout with our friends. Anyways we watch movies/ play games all night and on top of that, early morning classes is too taxing. Therefore, we request the authorities to make bunking legal.

3. School picnics: School picnics in gardens and museums is passé. We want to go to malls and bowling arcades. Think about it, a class picnic inside the biggest mall in the city with a sci-fi movie as a treat — if that’s not the stuff of dreams, we don’t know what is.

READ: Year-Ender 2016: Things to keep in mind while applying for a job in 2017

4. Beer in college canteen: We’re not asking for rum or scotch. But just a cold glass of beer on a hot summer’s day really increases productivity, we think. And frankly, they make classes and boring professors more bearable. Plus, it’s not like we aren’t bunking classes to get drunk in the middle of the day anyway.

5. Co-ed hostels: Our society is repressed as it is. A freer culture will help us let go of inhibitions and become more open and receptive to opposing view-points while at the same time being less ignorant about the opposite sex. This is also a great contributor towards gender equality, bridging the gender gap and curbing violence against women.

For more education news, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd