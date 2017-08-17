XAT 2018: Application process begins, exam on January 7

XAT 2018: The admit cards will be available from December 20 XAT 2018: The admit cards will be available from December 20

Candidates can apply for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2018, registration of which has started at the official website xatonline.net.in. The last date to submit application forms online is on November 30, 2017. The exam will be conducted by Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) on January 7, 2018.

XAT is a national level entrance exam for admission to the post graduate management programmes. The cost of the form is Rs 1650 and Rs 300 per XLRI course. Those who submit forms, late fees charges will be levied on them which is Rs 2000 cost of the form and Rs 500 per XLRI course.

The admit cards will be available from December 20. The duration of the test will be of three hours and 35 minutes. The entrance exam will begin from 10 am to 1:35 pm on Sunday, January 7, 2018.

Eligibility criteria for XAT 2018: Management aspirants should have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised institute with minimum three years duration or equivalent in any discipline. Those completing their final examination by June 10, 2018 may also apply.

NRI and foreign candidates may apply through GMAT score (except Dubai and Kathmandu wherein candidates also have an option of appearing for XAT 2018).

Exam pattern: This examination will be conducted online. It consists of two parts:

Part I: A total of 72 questions will be asked in the three sections — A, B and C with 24, 21 and 27 questions respectively. The first three sections should be ideally completed in 170 minutes.

Part II: About 25 questions on General Knowledge will be asked along with an essay.

Colleges that accept XAT score

1 Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur

2 SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai

3 TA Pai Management Institute, Manipal

4 Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai

5 Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad

6 Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar

7 Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai

8 Prin LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research, Mumbai

9 Goa Institute of Management, Goa

10 Xavier Institute of Management & entrepreneurship, Bangalore

