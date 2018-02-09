XLRI placements: All PGDM students get job offers, average salary at Rs 20.1 lakh

XLRI placement: All of 358 students of XLRI- Xavier School of Management’s PGDM course have received placement offers this time. (Photo credit: XLRI official website) All of 358 students of XLRI- Xavier School of Management’s PGDM course have received placement offers this time. (Photo credit: XLRI official website)

XLRI placements: In this year’s XLRI- Xavier School of Management’s two-year post-graduate diploma in management (PGDM) placement, all of 358 students have received offers. According to a release, 132 recruiters with 370 offers and 29 first time recruiters had participated in the recruitment process for the 2016-2018 batch. Also, the average salary of the batch is Rs 20.1 lakh per annum, while the median salary offered to the batch is Rs 21 lakh.

Renowned PSUs like GAIL, IOCL and HPCL were among the participants. First-time recruiters included National Housing Bank and India Health Action Trust. Prof Uday Damodaran, chairperson, Placements (PGDM

Programmes), XLRI, said, “This has been a good year for both of summer as well as final recruitments. We are extremely grateful to all the recruiters for showing belief in the XLRI brand and our students”.

The Director of XLRI, E Abraham said, “We are happy to announce that this year’s placement season has witnessed a

a remarkable increase in both the number of offers and recruiters.”

In 2017, multiple new companies were added to the recruiters’ list, besides the traditional recruiters hired a large number of students as well. This year, for the first time XLRI conducted XAT 2018 online across 314 centres,

