XAT 2017: Things you need to know before entering the exam hall

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) will be held on January 8, 2017. This is the second most popular management entrance examination after CAT. It is conducted by XLRI, Jamshedpur on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes.

Exam pattern: This examination consists of two parts:

Part I: A total of 72 questions will be asked in the three sections — A, B and C with 24, 21 and 27 questions respectively. The first three sections should be ideally completed in 170 minutes.

Part II: About 25 questions on General Knowledge will be asked along with an essay.

The time for completing the three sections and general knowledge is 210 minutes.

Note: General Knowledge section marks would be used only for the final selection and not for shortlisting candidates for interview/GD.

Negative marking: One-fourth of a mark may be deducted for each incorrect answer. If a candidate leave a question unattempted, 0.05 marks may get deducted. However, this deduction will not apply for 12 unattempted questions.

XLRI will release the official answer key of XAT 2017 and the question paper along with its explanation in January 2017. With the help of the answer key, the candidates can figure out their XAT 2017 score and percentile.

Last day’s dos and donts

Do carry black or blue ball point for marking on the answer sheet

Do not seek clarification on any item in the test booklet from the invigilator.

Use the margin in the test booklet for rough work. Do not use any other piece of paper for rough work

