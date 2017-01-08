XAT 2017 exam analysis: Moderate to difficult paper level

XAT 2017 exam analysis: The level of difficulty of the paper was easier in comparison to the last year’s paper. XAT 2017 exam analysis: The level of difficulty of the paper was easier in comparison to the last year’s paper.

XAT 2017 exam analysis: Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2017 which took place on 8th January 2017 was conducted in a single slot across multiple centers. The test was divided into two papers:

XAT 2017 Verbal & Logical Ability

Total Number of Questions: 24

The section encountered 12 questions from verbal ability including questions from Para jumbles, Word usage (vocabulary based question), Grammar Usage and questions based on inferences from the given paragraph. The level of these questions was of medium to difficult. The difficulty level was low in comparison to the previous year. The distribution of questions was as follows:

There were 4 sets of Reading comprehension. One set was of psychology our of the four. The RCs were also of a very easy level and three out of four questions could have been easily attempted. An overall attempt of 16-17 questions can be considered as a good attempt.

XAT 2017 Decision Making & Analytical Reasoning

Total number of questions: 21

There were 18 situational based cases in the Decision making the section and one set which comprised of 3 questions was based on Mathematical calculations. The overall difficulty level of this section varies from medium to difficult. Also, the level encountered in this section is similar to the previous year paper.

XAT 2017 Data Interpretation & Quantitative Ability

Total Number of question = 27

Quantitative Ability: There were in total 17 questions in quantitative ability sections. The majority of the questions were from Geometry & Arithmetic. However, the other sections of which the questions were encountered were: Sequence and Series, Algebra, Probability and P&C, Sets and trigonometry.

Data Interpretation: There were in total 3 sets of data Interpretation. The two sets out of three were of difficult level. In total, there were 10 questions. An overall attempt of 16-17 questions out of 27 can be considered as a good attempt.

General Knowledge & Essay

There were in total 25 questions in the General Knowledge Section. The majority of questions were from static GK and only 4-5 questions were from current GK. The section was quite difficult to be attempted. The topic for the essay this year was – ‘Globalization and Jingoism always coexist’

Overall analysis: The level of difficulty of the paper was easier in comparison to the last year’s paper. The overall cutoff is expected to be around 32-34.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd