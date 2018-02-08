XAT 2018 results to release soon at xatonline.in

XAT 2018 results will be available at xatonline.in XAT 2018 results will be available at xatonline.in

XAT 2018: The results of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is likely to be released today at the official website – xatonline.in. All those who have appeared for the exam on January 7 can download their scorecards post result declaration. The exam is conducted every year by Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) on Sunday, January 7, 2018. The exam authority had given time from February 6 to 8 for candidates’ to respond.

As per the XAT bulletin, the results were expected to release on January 31 and the score card to be out between February 1 to 25. However, till date, there is no announcement on result declaration day and time. XAT is a national level entrance exam for admission to the post graduate management programmes.

XAT 2018 results, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on XAT 2018 results

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your log in details

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the result

Colleges that accept XAT score

— Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur

— SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai

— TA Pai Management Institute, Manipal

— Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai

— Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad

— Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar

— Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai

— Prin LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research, Mumbai

— Goa Institute of Management, Goa

— Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship, Bangalore

