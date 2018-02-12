XAT 2018 results declared, download score card at xatonline.in

XAT 2018 results available for download at xatonline.in XAT 2018 results available for download at xatonline.in

XAT 2018: The Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) has released the results of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) on February 11 at the official website – xatonline.in. Candidates can check their score by entering their login details. The exam was held on January 7 and the results are available for download till February 20. The scorecard carries the section-wise and overall scores & percentiles.

XAT is a national level entrance exam for admission to the post graduate management programmes. Those who have cleared the exam will be called for the GD/ interview round from various management institutes. XAT 2018 score is valid for over 150 B-schools like Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur, SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai, Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad and many more.

XAT 2018 results, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on XAT 2018 results

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your login details – registration number and password

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the result

The results were expected to release on January 31, however, due to re-test (happened due to technical glitches in some centres), it was delayed.

