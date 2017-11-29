XAT 2018: Last date to apply for exam at xatonline.in

XAT 2018: The exam will be conducted on Sunday, January 7, 2018 from 10 am to 1.35 pm. XAT 2018: The exam will be conducted on Sunday, January 7, 2018 from 10 am to 1.35 pm.

XLRI- Xavier School of Management has announced that the last date to apply for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2018 is on Thursday, November 30, 2017. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam should apply for the same from the official website of XAT (xatonline.in).

The exam will be conducted on Sunday, January 7, 2018 from 10 am to 1.35 pm. The exam fee is Rs 1,650 and those opting for XLRI programmes are required to pay an additional Rs 300.

“Applicants should note that registration for XAT 2018 and appearing for XAT 2018 is the preliminary step towards applying to XLRI and XAT Associate Institutes. Applicants to different institutes, besides XLRI have to apply separately to Institutes of their choice,” the institute said.

Important dates:

Application process begins- August 16, 2017

Last date to apply- November 30, 2017

XAT 2018- January 7, 2018

Documents required for application:

– Scanned image of passport-size colour photograph against white background. (200 x 230 pixels, 20-50 kb)

– Scanned image of signature with black pen on white paper (140 x 60 pixels, 10-20 kb)

Steps to apply for XAT 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website for XAT 2018 as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the tab to “register online”.

Step 3: Fill in your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Submit your application and save a copy for further reference.

