XAT 2018 to be re-conducted in some centres due to technical glitches

The Xavier School of Management conducted the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2018 on Sunday (January 7). However, students complained regarding poor internet connection and server problems that led to slow loading of pages.

In an official tweet, XLRI has confirmed that at 2 centres, due to server related technical issues, the exam couldn’t be conducted. Re-examination will be conducted at these centres for the affected students. The new date will be announced and communicated soon.

This year, XAT was conducted across 314 centres. However, at 2 centres due to server related technical issues, the exam couldn’t be conducted. Re-examination will be conducted at these centres for the affected students. The new date will be announced and communicated soon. — XLRI (@XLRIJamshedpur) January 7, 2018

The centres where the exam will be reconducted are at Barasat, Kolkata and Farukknagar, Gurgaon.

XAT 2018 was held across 314 centres and for the first time, XLRI conducted it online. Many candidates complained that they weren’t sure whether their answers have got saved or not.

Moreover, few students have also complained of mismanagement outside the exam hall. At one of the exam centres, students were told to deposit their belongings at a nearby shop.

This is the state of affairs outside the management exam centre for @XLRIJamshedpur #XAT2018 We were asked to deposit our bags at a paan-wala. Over 500 candidates were made to wait for their belongings for about 2 hours after completion of the exam pic.twitter.com/850lIt2K0W — Vignesh Kishan (@VigneshKishan) January 7, 2018

