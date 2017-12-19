XAT 2018: Admit cards releasing on December 20, to be available at xatonline.in

XAT 2018 will be conducted by Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) on Sunday, January 7, 2018. XAT 2018 will be conducted by Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) on Sunday, January 7, 2018.

XAT 2018: The admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) will be getting released tomorrow, on December 20, at the official website – xatonline.in. All those who have registered for the exam can download their respective cards from the website itself. The exam will be conducted by Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI) on Sunday, January 7, 2018 from 10 am to 1.35 pm.

XAT is a national level entrance exam for admission to the post graduate management programmes.

Exam pattern: This examination will be conducted online. It consists of two parts:

Part I: A total of 72 questions will be asked in the three sections — A, B and C with 24, 21 and 27 questions respectively. The first three sections should be ideally completed in 170 minutes.

Part II: About 25 questions on General Knowledge will be asked along with an essay.

Colleges that accept XAT score

Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur

SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai

TA Pai Management Institute, Manipal

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai

Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad

Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar

Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai

Prin LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research, Mumbai

Goa Institute of Management, Goa

Xavier Institute of Management & entrepreneurship, Bangalore

