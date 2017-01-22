XAT 2017: Score card, OMR answer sheet released, check here

XAT 2017: The results for the examination are still awaited. (Express photo) XAT 2017: The results for the examination are still awaited. (Express photo)

XAT 2017: The OMR answer sheet and score card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2017 have been released by the Xavier School of Management. The candidates who appeared for the examination on January 8, 2017, can download the OMR answer sheet and score card from the official website.

The results for the XAT examination 2017 are still awaited. Candidates who wish to cross-check their can use the score card for reference. According to an exam analysis, the XAT 2017 paper had a lower level of difficulty as compared to last year.

Steps to download the score card and OMR answer sheet:

– Go to the official XAT website (xatonline.net.in).

– Click on the notification at the top of the page that reads “XAT 2017 – OMR Answer Sheet & Score”.

– Fill in the fields provided with your XAT registration number and date of birth.

– Enter the security text and click “login”.

– Download the answer sheet and score card. Take a print out of the same for further reference.

