XAT 2017: 5 reasons why this test is important

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is a national level entrance exam for admission to the post graduate management programmes in India. XAT is being conducted on January 8, 2017 by XLRI on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). It happens to be one of the must-sit-for exams in the country for a lot of reasons, but let us restrict ourselves to just five for now.

1. Portal to a great number of B Schools

XAT has built a sound reputation by conducting a fair and rigorous selection process for over 60 years. As a result a lot of colleges in the country have chosen to use the score of XAT for their selection process. The score of this exam is considered by 11 XAT member institutes, which include XLRI Jamshedpur and XIM, Bhubaneswar.

Additionally, 146 more associate colleges use the XAT score for shortlisting for the next round of the selection process. The list of colleges includes names like S P Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mudra Institute of Communication Ahmedabad, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Institute of Rural Management Anand, FORE School of Management, Goa Institute of Management, K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research and T A Pai Management Institute.

These prestigious institutes name make XAT one of the most premier exams for serious MBA aspirants.

2. Pathway to XLRI

For anyone seeking admission to XLRI Jamshedpur, XAT is a must write exam. XLRI is one of the most reputable colleges in the country for its PGDM courses in Business Management and Human Resource Management. It is consistently ranked among the top 10 in the country. Additionally, the college has also gone on to earn accreditation from prestigious international bodies.

XLRI received accreditation from of MBAs (AMBA) in 2015. Subsequently, it went on to earn accreditation for its flagship management and doctoral programs from AACSB International (The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) as well. Founded in 1916, AACSB International is the longest serving global accrediting body for business schools.

Less than 5 per cent business management programmes across the world have earned this accreditation. These accreditations have further cemented XLRI’s place among the pantheon of great business schools.

3. Another shot at greatness

There are quite a few colleges that accept the score of multiple exams. After the CAT, a candidates may have analysed their performance and identified areas of improvement. Therefore, they can work on these areas during the five weeks that separate the CAT from the XAT.

4. Single slot exam

A lot of exams in the country happen over multiple time slots. A statistical process called ‘normalisation of the scores’ is used to compare the students across these different time slots. XAT on the other hand is a ‘single slot’ exam. It takes place on the same day, at the same time across the country. No complex calculations, no normalisation, just the good old direct competition.

5. Greater opportunity for self-analysis

In a lot of other exams, an aspirant gets to see the question paper only during the test. All her subsequent assessment of her performance is based on guessing. XAT takes the guess out of your analysis and assessment of your performance. XLRI will release the official answer key of XAT 2017 and the question paper along with its explanation in January 2017. With the help of the answer key, the candidates can figure out their XAT 2017 score and percentile.

Additionally, they can also arrive at a fair idea about their performance across various areas.

— The article is written by Vikrant Kathuria, T.I.M.E.

