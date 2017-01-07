GATE 2017: All what you need to know

GATE 2017: The candidates this year will also be not allowed to use calculators for the exam GATE 2017: The candidates this year will also be not allowed to use calculators for the exam

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is becoming the sole deciding factor for recruitment of engineering graduates into the coveted Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and admission for post graduate degrees at all IITs, NITs and Indian Institute of Science (IISc). GATE 2017 will be conducted between February 4 and 12, 2017. The organising institute for the exam is IIT Roorkee.

GATE is a competitive examination conducted jointly by seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) and the Indian Institute of Science on behalf of the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD), once a year. This entrance exam is focused on testing the technical competence of a candidate. Every year, around 10 lakh candidates appear for the exam, making it the second most competitive exam in the country in terms of number of candidates taking the examination, with the first being the IIT-JEE entrance test.

The test is not a relatively new one. The GATE has been used as a tool for admitting candidates to post graduate courses in engineering from 1984. From 2012, the examination has also been used by the PSUs in their recruitment process. The number of PSUs using the GATE score has steadily increased over the years and last year GATE score was used by around 37 PSU in recruitment process. GATE 2016 score was also used for recruitment of positions in the Cabinet Secretariat in the Government of India.

What’s new?

The stark difference between the previous GATE examinations and GATE 2017 is they are no longer confined to India but will also be conducted in six other countries namely Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates (U.A.E).

Similar to GATE 2016, the candidates this year will also be not allowed to use calculators for the exam. However, a virtual calculator will be available for the candidates’ use in the test interface.

Over the past few years, foreign universities have also started accepting GATE score as a standardised entry test for the Candidates.

The National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technical University (NTU) are few of the foreign universities accepting GATE examination score for post graduate admissions. Certain Universities in Germany like RWTH Aachen and TU Munich have made GATE score mandatory for Indian nationals to be considered for admission to post graduate courses.

Exam pattern: The exam consists of two sections with a total of 65 questions for 100 marks for three hours. In general, the questions for the exam are from three different areas namely general aptitude covering 15 marks in the test, engineering mathematics generally for around 10-13 marks of the test and the rest of the marks in the test will be from the core engineering area of the candidate.

The questions will be of both multiple choice type and fill in the blanks type. Whilst the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) have negative markings for wrong answers, the numerical fill in the blanks type questions do not have any negative marking scheme.

GATE 2017 score validity: It is of three years from the date of publishing of result within which they can be used for both postgraduate admission and PSU recruitment.

Pay package: Some of the public sector companies have offered CTC as high as around 15 lakh for those candidates who score around 85 per cent in the recruitment/selection process. The recruitment process will begin in early January where the candidate needs to apply to the various public sector companies individually and provide their registration number allotted in his/her hall ticket.

Most PSUs close their application window before the GATE examination is held. After the results are published by the organising institute tentatively on March 27, the PSUs will individually release a list of shortlisted candidates for the advertised positions for further recruitment stages.

Apart from GATE, certain PSUs at their discretion may also conduct a proficiency written test for the candidate in the domain of the PSU. However such test will not have high weightage in the recruitment process.

The unsteady job nature of the IT and service industry and the desire of the graduates to work in the core area of their engineering discipline has led to the increase in number of candidates attempting GATE in the recent years. Good understanding of the subject combined with practice will undoubtedly help the candidates in successfully clearing the test.

— The article is authored by Arvind Mantry, T.I.M.E Chennai

