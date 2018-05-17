Writing with thumb and little finger, boy scores 90.33% in ICSE

Liron D’Silva Liron D’Silva

Born with constriction band syndrome, 16-year-old Liron D’Silva had amniotic bands resulting in partially formed fingers with only two fully developed fingers on the right hand, his thumb and little finger. However, this congenital defect did not deter Liron from taking his Class X ICSE examinations without the help of a writer and he secured an overall percentage of 90.33 with a score of 99 in Maths and 97 in Social Studies.

“It was difficult, but I managed,” said Liron explaining that he wanted to write his papers himself because it is often hard to explain to a writer what he is thinking. “I also wanted to get a good score on my own merit.” His mother Linet D’Silva wrote to the board explaining Liron’s condition and they granted him extra time, 30 minutes for every hour. “Liron has never let his disability get in the way,” she said. “He has 100 per cent attendance in school and even plays sports like lawn tennis and taekwondo.”

Liron is a student of Lady Ratanbai and Sir Mathuradas Vissanji Academy in Andheri East where his mother works in the administration department. “He adamantly refused to let anyone else write his papers for him and has been consistently appearing for his own exams, barring one time in the ninth standard when a recent surgery had left him in too much pain to do so,” she said.

Growing up with a normal twin brother, Rion, Liron has found life especially challenging. “But I choose to view difficulties as opportunities. I want to inspire other people like me to live life to the fullest,” he says.

