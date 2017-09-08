World University Ranking 2018: Top 10 Indian universities other than IITs and IISc

World University Ranking 2018: Check out India’s best educational institutions. World University Ranking 2018: Check out India’s best educational institutions.

The World University Ranking list for 2018 was released on Tuesday and Indian Institute of Science bagged the highest rank among Indian institutions. Though IISc and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) took over the top ranks among Indian educational institutes, there were other Indian colleges that featured in the list.

Here are the top ten colleges other than IISc and IITs that featured in the World University Rankings 2018 list organised by Times Higher Education:

1. Jadavpur University:

Jadavpur University (file photo) Jadavpur University (file photo)

Located in Kolkata, this university has secured its position in the 501 to 600 rank band along with IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee. The ranking notes that the university currently has full time equivalent (FTE) 11,017 students and a 16.7 student to staff ratio. It also has a 32:68 female to male student ratio. It is the only non-IIT, non-IISc university of India to appear among the top 600 global universities.

2. Aligarh Muslim University:

Aligarh Muslim University campus Aligarh Muslim University campus

With 15,627 FTE students, this university ranks in the 601 to 800 band along with many others. Two per cent of its student population are international students and student to staff ratio here is 12.3.

3. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani:

Located in the Vidya Vihar campus adjacent to the town of Pilani in Rajasthan, BITS has a 12,292 FTE students and a 17.5 student to staff ratio. The institute began as a small school in the early 1900s and grew until all its branches amalgamated to a university by 1964.

4. University of Calcutta:

University of Calcutta (file photo) University of Calcutta (file photo)

This university has FTE 18,883 students with an equal number of male and female students. It was founded in 1857 and, at first, inculcated the pattern of the University of London before introducing modifications.

5. University of Delhi:

Delhi University. (Source: File) Delhi University. (Source: File)

With its colleges spread across the national capital, the univerisity has a female to male student ratio of 49:51. The Times Higher Education notes that this university has 22,494 full time equivalent (FTE) students.

6. Panjab University:

Panjab University (File) Panjab University (File)

This university has also ranked in the 601 to 800 band with a 22.3 student to teacher ratio and 48 female students to every 52 male students.

7. Savitribai Phule Pune University:

Savitribai Phule Pune University (file photo) Savitribai Phule Pune University (file photo)

Pune University has a total of 5,493 FTE students and a 14.7 student to teacher ratio. Four per cent of the student population comprises of international students.

8. Sri Venkateswara University:

(source: svuniversity.edu.in) (source: svuniversity.edu.in)

Situated in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, this university ranked in the 601 to 800 band with a total of 6,880 FTE students. It has a student to teacher ratio of 15.5 and a female to male student ratio of 25:75.

9. Tata Institute of Fundamental Research:

(source: tifr.res.in) (source: tifr.res.in)

This institution is located in both Mumbai and Hyderabad and is dedicated to basic research in maths and science. Its student to staff ratio os 2.2 and has 579 FTE students.

10. Tezpur University:

(source: tezu.ernet.in) (source: tezu.ernet.in)

This institution has ranked among the 601 to 800 band of universities by Times Higher Education and is located in Tezput in North Eastern Assam. The univeristy has 3,300 FTE students and a student to teacher ratio of 13.6.

