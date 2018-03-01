With new features like barcodes and bilingual instructions, SSC exam in state starts today

Students check details pertaining to SSC exams at the New English School, Tilak Road. (Express photo) Students check details pertaining to SSC exams at the New English School, Tilak Road. (Express photo)

Over 17.51 lakh students from 21, 986 schools have registered for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC, Class X) examination that starts on Thursday in 4,657 exam centres across the state.

As is the case every year, the number of male students, 9,73,134, is far higher than the number of female students, 7,78,219, who have registered for the exam. The total number of students, 17,51,353, includes 16.37 lakh fresh candidates, 67,563 repeaters and 46,007 other (private, Class Improvement Scheme) students. The exam will be conducted in nine divisions including Pune, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Amravati, Latur and Konkan.

In Pune Division, 2,86,115 candidates have registered for the exam, including 1,39,989 candidates from Pune district.

Incidentally, 17,66,098 students had registered for SSC exam last year, 14,745 more than the number of students this year. The number of students has dropped despite the state government’s claims of launching several initiatives to ensure that schools do not deliberately hold back students in Class IX, a practice often followed to secure good results in Class X.

For the first time, under the National Mission for Secondary Education, students have been offered a choice of 10 skill-based subjects, which they can opt for instead of a second language or social science. As many as 19,184 students have opted for this.

Another new feature is the introduction of barcodes, which will be on all answersheets and even supplements.

Also for the first time, instructions on hall tickets have been printed in both English and Marathi, and they include information on the punishment for students who are caught copying.

As many as 8,021 differently-abled students have registered for the SSC exam. Special provisions and concessions have been made for students with special needs, said board officials.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Shakuntala Kale, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), said that if for any reason, a student had missed the Class X practical/oral exam conducted earlier, they can appear for the exam on Monday, March 26, and Tuesday, March 27, provided the student concerned had a genuine reason for not appearing for the earlier exam. “The divisional board will declare a district-wise centre for the exam. For the exam period, 10 counsellors have been appointed by the board, and they will be available to take calls from parents or students. Students are being reminded to adhere to the timings and reach the exam centres at 10.30 am, 30 minutes before the exam. Latecomers, who come in after the final bell, will not be allowed to take the exam,” she said.

Board officials said the general rules of the exam will remain the same. Question papers will be handed out 10 minutes before the exam starts to allow students to read the questions and then begin writing the answers. No mobile phones will be allowed inside exam centres.

As is the case every year, board officials have written letters to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd, urging them to avoid load shedding at the centres, as well as to the Railways and local transport authorities, asking them to make arrangements to drop students at centres.

“This year, for the first time, we have written to the traffic department as well. We have asked them to be extra vigilant to ensure there are no traffic snarls, especially when students are travelling to the exam centres,” said Kale.

