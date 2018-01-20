Winter semester: Assessment of 75% exam papers over, says Mumbai University

The University of Mumbai (MU) has said it has completed almost 75 per cent of the assessment of the winter semester exams held between November and January.

In a press conference on Friday, the acting director of examinations and evaluation, Arjun Ghatule, said that of a total of 14,07,035 answerbooks, 10,49,303 (74.6 percent) have been evaluated. The results are expected soon, he said, adding that all results will be declared within 45 days of the examinations, as mandated by the Maharashtra Public Universities Act.

The varsity conducted exams of 402 programmes between November and January. Of these, results of 129 have been declared but these are of courses with a few students.

So far, only 6,167 students out of the 3.7 lakh who appeared for the exams have received their results. The university was in the eye of a storm over the delay in results after an online assessment of the examinations was introduced.

