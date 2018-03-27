Will file objections to affidavit opposing Jamia’s minority status: Administration

Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. (File photo) Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. (File photo)

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) administration Monday said it will file its objections to the affidavit submitted by the Centre in the Delhi High Court opposing the university’s minority status. The varsity also said that the respondents in the case were not given an advance notice of the affidavit.

On March 19, The Indian Express had reported that the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) has withdrawn its earlier affidavit, and submitted a fresh one opposing JMI’s minority character before the High Court.

The university, in a statement, said, “JMI will file its objections to the revised affidavit in accordance with due process of law. The affidavit filed by the Central Govt in the Hon’ble High Court will be taken up during the main hearing. The matter is listed in the category of ‘Regular Hearing’, which may be taken up by the Chief Justice’s Bench in near future or later date which is not fixed. The matter will be defended by the respondents as and when it is taken up by the Hon’ble High Court.”

The revised affidavit was filed by the MHRD deputy secretary, Department of Higher Education, on March 5. “The court record shows that advance notice of this affidavit, along with the application, was served only to the petitioner’s lawyer… Other respondents, including V-C, Registrar, JTA (Jamia Teachers’ Association) and others, were not served any advance notice by the Delhi High Court, contrary to the rules,” the statement added.

The issue of JMI’s minority character status has been pending in the Delhi High Court since 2011 through several writ petitions. A total of five writ petitions were filed by different people in 2011, challenging the minority status of the institution, wherein the Jamia administration and different groups associated with the university have been made respondents.

