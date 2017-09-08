Why uneven distribution of education streams in Delhi schools: High Court to government

The bench asked the city government, the Centre and the CBSE to file affidavits on the matter The bench asked the city government, the Centre and the CBSE to file affidavits on the matter

The Delhi High Court today sought the responses from the AAP government and the Centre on a plea alleging an “alarmingly uneven distribution” of science and commerce streams in the government schools here. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar also issued notice to the CBSE on a plea alleging issues of “non-uniformity and ‘cherry-picking’ practice” of Delhi government in offering science and commerce streams to students at the intermediate level in the government schools.

The bench asked the city government, the Centre and the CBSE to file affidavits on the matter and posted it for further hearing on November 28.

The plea, filed by Yusuf Naqi through his counsel G M Akhtar, said the allocation of science and commerce streams have been done in an uneven manner which cannot be justified, thus causing grave injustice and prejudice to the pupils here.

“There are a total of 41 government schools in central Delhi, wherein only 2 schools offer science stream throughout the entire district, whereas in north east district of Delhi, there are as many as 18 schools out of total 38 which offer science stream at intermediate level,” the plea said.

The plea also alleged that since only two government schools in central Delhi have the science stream in their curriculum, the willing students of this area are required to travel to other districts of the National Capital Territory.

“Though there are government educational institutions offering science and commerce streams at intermediate level, however the distribution of such schools offering both streams is alarmingly uneven and it is evident from the government records that there are ‘shadow pockets’ in different regions of Delhi that do not offer science and commerce streams at all, in their academic curriculum,” it said.

