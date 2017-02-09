Why no inquiry into allegations against school, HC asks Delhi government

Delhi High Court today sought response of the city government on whether any inquiry was made into the various alleged irregularities, including collection of donation from parents for admission, by an aided school here and some of its staff.

Justice Manmohan asked the lawyer for Delhi government to take instructions on why its Directorate of Education (DoE) has not till date complied with the high court’s direction of August 24, 2016, to inquire into the allegations against a government-aided school here and listed the matter for hearing on March 1.

The court was hearing a plea, filed by advocate Anup Kumar Das, seeking contempt action against the DoE official concerned and the chief secretary of Delhi government for not carrying out the inquiry and taking a decision within three months as was ordered by the high court in August last year.

According to the petitioners, Arun Kashyap and M R Mahapatra, even the office of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had written to DoE in January last year to conduct an inquiry into the allegations and give a report within 15 days, but nothing was done.

Thereafter, they had moved a plea in the high court for directions to DoE to take action against the school and its staff and it was on this petition that the August 24, 2016 order was passed.

Apart from collecting donation from parents for admission, the school is also facing allegations of fraud in connection with the scholarship amount given for uniform and stationery to poor students.

The school administration is also accused, by the petitioners, of continuing to claim from DoE the salary of a head clerk who had gone on medical leave and subsequently joined a private firm.