Why CBSE is re-conducting class 10 maths and class 12 economics exams?

This year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been facing much flak over alleged leakage of question paper. It started with reports of leakage of Class 12 Accountancy paper on March 15 via messaging app WhatsApp. While the CBSE denied it, the set II of Accountancy question paper matched with the one circulating on the social media.There were also reports of leakage of class 10 social studies paper, which the board again denied as rumours.

On Wednesday, however, CBSE announced re-examination of Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Mathematics. “The Board has taken cognizance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With the view to upholding the sanctity of the Board examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the Board has decided to re-conduct the examinations in the subjects,” a CBSE statement said. The dates for the retest will be announced on the CBSE website within a week

While the CBSE did not give a reason for the re-examination, news reports indicate that question papers of the two subjects were circulating on social media before the said exams were conducted. The Class 12 Economics exam was held yesterday; the class 10 exam was held today.

The Board was denying any paper leak until yesterday. In a statement, it urged students and parents not to panic. “We have checked with all examination centres and the paper was not leaked,” a senior CBSE official said.

Meanwhile, reports suggest some parents and students are planning to move the Delhi High Court over the alleged paper leak. They are claiming that class 10 social studies paper has also been circulated on social media.

CBSE exam starts at 10.30 am and the papers’ seals are broken around 10.15 am. About 15 minutes are given to the students to read the paper.

According to the CBSE guidelines, if a leak is proved then the board has to re-conduct the exam. In 2014, the board had to re-conduct the Physics exam in Manipur where the paper was leaked on a website. In 2006 too, the Business Studies paper was leaked. Since the papers were recovered before the exam, it was held as scheduled after the paper was replaced.