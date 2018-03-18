Why 60 per cent colleges in Maharashtra don’t have NAAC grading

1,802 of the nearly 3,000 colleges in Maharashtra are not graded by NAAC. Pune has the second highest number of such colleges in the state. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/For representational purpose) 1,802 of the nearly 3,000 colleges in Maharashtra are not graded by NAAC. Pune has the second highest number of such colleges in the state. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/For representational purpose)

The latest data available with the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) in Maharashtra about colleges in the state that have done the mandatory grading from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) showed that 1,802 of the nearly 3,000 colleges in Maharashtra are not graded by NAAC. Pune has the second highest number of such colleges in the state. The ungraded colleges offer a variety of reasons for remaining without the grading. Among them, they cite, a change in rules which has made it tougher for colleges to complete applications, and large amounts of funds that are required. On the other hand, the NAAC grading comes with a lot of benefits and access to funds, besides a quality accreditation.

NAAC Accreditation

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) is an organisation that assesses and accredits higher education institutions (HEIs) in India. It is an autonomous body funded by the University Grants Commission of the Government of India, headquartered in Bengaluru. After every five years, universities, colleges, and institutes have to apply to NAAC for accreditation or its renewal. Only institutions which secure a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) greater than 1.50 are accredited and given grades. The highest grade is A++, given to very few universities and colleges in India. NAAC assesses HEI in terms of curricular aspects, teaching-learning and evaluation, research, innovations, infrastructure and learning resources, student support and progression, governance, leadership and management and best practices of an institution.

Accreditation Process

Until 2017, the process of accreditation was completely done on-site by a group of assessors who would visit the HEI to be assessed. Currently, NAAC follows two stages of assessment — 30 per cent is still done through on-site assessment of NAAC peer review team, while the rest is done off-site at NAAC. In the off-site process, colleges are required to complete online submission of documents regarding the various parameters which NAAC assesses. For example, in terms of infrastructure, if a college says lifts have been installed for differently-abled students or that classrooms are ICT enabled, then photos of the lift or computers, purchase bills etc, need to be submitted in the online application. It is expected that colleges/universities complete this process on their own, though there are many agencies.

