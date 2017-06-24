‘While studying medicine, I also want to teach the needy’ 

Santosh Chate at his home in Beed. Express Santosh Chate at his home in Beed. Express

On the lines of Super 30 in Bihar where bright students from humble background are tutored for IIT-JEE, at least 24 students are on their way to becoming doctors in the near future — thanks to Lift for Upliftment, an NGO run and managed by students of BJ Medical College. This year, 15 of them have scored over 311 marks and will in all likelihood get enrolled in government medical colleges. “We are happy to have made some change in the lives of these needy students. We want more aspiring students to benefit from these free tutorials,” said Atul Dhanke, NGO president.

A UPSC aspirant after he completed school, Beed-resident Santosh Chate’s life took a different route after he came in touch with the NGO. Chate, with 534 marks in the NEET exam this year, credits the centre for his success. “I had come to Pune and my initial plan was to pursue arts and prepare for the UPSC exams. I knew little about medicine or the NEET exam. But all that changed after I got in touch with the NGO,” said Chate, a student of Fergusson College who scored 82 per cent in the class XII board exams. The fourth of six children to a farmer couple, Chate has not quit his UPSC dreams and hopes to pursue them alongside medicine, though he has not yet decided what stream he would pursue in medicine as he is still digesting Friday’s outcome.

“It is only because of the free mentoring that I was lucky to have even attempted NEET. My family could not have afforded the hefty tuition fee otherwise,” he said. When asked about the college he wishes to pursue his undergraduation from, he was quick to name BJ Medical College where he started his journey to becoming a doctor. “I not only want to be associated with this college as a medical student but also wish to contribute in teaching at the NGO and help aspirants in the coming years,” he said.

