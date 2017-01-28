What the BJP manifesto promises for students

BJP President Amit Shah said that fees to be waived up to graduation level to meritorious students. (source: PTI) BJP President Amit Shah said that fees to be waived up to graduation level to meritorious students. (source: PTI)

The BJP released its manifesto on Saturday for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections which announced that the party will work to get free education up till class 12. BJP President Amit Shah, while releasing the party manifesto, said that fees to be waived up to graduation level to meritorious students. The party also promised laptops free Wi-Fi in colleges and universities.

BJP president Shah further said that class 3 and class 4 employees will be hired on the basis of merit. Shah said on lines of central government’s decision, no interview will be held for Class III and IV UP government jobs to end corruption in recruitment if BJP comes to power.

Start-ups will be provided with Rs 1000 crore funds as the party promised that 90 per cent of the youth in the state will have jobs. The party president also announced that laptops will be given to students without any bias.

“We will provide laptops to all students without any discrimination,” he said. He further added that each laptop will have 1 GB free internet data per month.

For more stories on education, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd