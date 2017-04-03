What also costs more: Uniforms, school bags, bottles

APART FROM the hefty school fees, parents also need to shell out money for uniforms, school bags and water bottles. Although schools claim that they do not force the parents to go in for a particular brand, the “advice” for particular brands appears to come in the form of recommendations.

Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, recommends one Kapsons store to its students. “We don’t make any recommendation. We just say that our uniform and other essentials required by the student are available at Kapsons too. This is just for the convenience of the parents so that they need not run around. Even otherwise our uniform is very simple: just normal denim shorts and a T-shirt,” says Atul Khanna, director of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh. A simple uniform costs up to Rs 1,500 while for branded ones, parents have to shell out up to Rs 3,500.

Sanjay Thareja, director of the Gurukul School in Sector 20, says, “It was two years ago when we recommended uniform from BLACK for the convenience of the parents but now we tell parents that they can buy it from anywhere.” Parents blame peer pressure for children opting for branded stuff.

“My son says that he wants a water bottle of PUMA only because his friend has it. A normal water bottle costs up to Rs 300 but the branded ones cost between Rs 800 and Rs 1,200,” says Rachna Dua, a parent. Fondness for fancy school bags, especially of particular brands like Adidas or Nike, is also burning a hole in the parents’ pocket. While normal school bags cost around Rs 800, the trolly bags range between Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000.

“My son got a trolly bag worth Rs 3,000 and now my younger daughter also wants the same,” says Vivek, a resident of Sector 21.

