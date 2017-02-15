West Bengal: Won’t tolerate irregularities, Partha Chatterjee warns universities

(L-R ) Suranjan Das, Vice Chancellor Jadavpur University, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and Ajoy Kumar Ray, VC IIEST,Shibpur at a progrsm organised by Calcutta Chamber of Commerce in KOlkata on Saturday. Express photo by Subham Dutta. 06.08.16 (L-R ) Suranjan Das, Vice Chancellor Jadavpur University, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and Ajoy Kumar Ray, VC IIEST,Shibpur at a progrsm organised by Calcutta Chamber of Commerce in KOlkata on Saturday. Express photo by Subham Dutta. 06.08.16

Sending a strong message to college and university authorities, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee Tuesday said the state government would not tolerate any “financial irregularities” in educational institutions. “I want to tell this in front of all vice-chancellors, pro vice-chancellors and registrars who are present here today that the state government will not tolerate financial irregularities in state universities and colleges. If there are issues to be discussed, feel free to bring it to our notice. The state government is always here to provide solutions,” Chatterjee said.

“You cannot cry foul over the state government compromising with autonomy of educational institutions when you are concealing several irregularities concerning your institution,” he added.

Maintaining universities should reveal their assets, “which were kept hidden from the government”, Chatterjee said: “Be it Jadavpur University or Calcutta University, universities have several assets, without record. These assets are falling into the hands of various people. Universities must realise their wealth to resolve financial irregularities.” ENS