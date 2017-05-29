West Bengal: WBCHSE HS Class 12th results 2017 to be out tomorrow at wbresults.nic.in

WBCHSE HS results 2017 to be announced on wbsresults.nic.in WBCHSE HS results 2017 to be announced on wbsresults.nic.in

WBCHSE HS results 2017: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) will declare the results of higher secondary (Class 12th level) examination on May 30 at 10: 30 am. Over 7 lakh students appeared for the HS exam among them almost 3.79 lakh were girls and 3.64 were boys. Last year the results were released on May 16 and the overall pass percentage is 83.65 per cent.

WBCHSE president Mohua Das said the results would be officially declared at 10 am on Tuesday (May 30), and will be accessible online from 11 am.

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on HSC results 2017

Step 3: Enter the roll number and other details

Step 4: The results will be displayed

Step 5: Download and take a print out

Where to check WBCHSE HS Class 12th results 2017

The results will be available at wbresults.nic.in and also through SMS.

Type WB12<space> Roll number and send it to 54242 or 58888 or 5676750 or 56263. . The students can follow the steps written below to view the scores:

