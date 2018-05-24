West Bengal HS results 2018 Date and Time: WBCHSE to declare 12th result on this date

WBCHSE HS results 2018: The students can check the results through the official websites wbchse.nic.in, wb.allresults.nic.in WBCHSE HS results 2018: The students can check the results through the official websites wbchse.nic.in, wb.allresults.nic.in

WBCHSE HS results 2018: Over 8 lakh candidates who had appeared for the WBCHSE Higher Secondary HS 12th examination this year are likely to get their results before June 10. WBCHSE President Mahua Das said that the West Bengal Board is trying to declare the results of Higher Secondary 12th examination before June 10, maintaining the verdict of Supreme Court. The results of Higher Secondary HS 12th examination will be declared after the Madhyamik Class 10 examination, the official mentioned. The result of Class 10 examination is expected to be declared on the last week of May.

The students can access their official websites wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in and wb.allresults.nic.in. The students can also check the results through examresults.net and indiaresults.com. This year, around 8,26,029 candidates had appeared for the Higher Secondary examination that was concluded on April 11.

This year, though the West Bengal board took a slew of stringent measures following the paper leak incident in the Madhyamik examination, however, there was an alleged report of circulation of Bengali paper on the day of exam in WhatsApp from Malda. The WBCHSE had ordered a probe into the incident.

A similar incident happened in Madhyamik examination, where a teacher of Jalpaiguri government school was alleged of leaking papers and helped toppers of the school to rank in the board examinations. The Headmaster of Subhasnagar High School, Haridayal Roy was allegedly involved in leaking papers and the board is enquiring the matter.

About WBCHSE

Established under the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, Act 1975, the board looks after the education system in (10+2). Every year, the council conducts the Higher Secondary examinations in the state, and lakhs of candidates appeared in the examinations. The council has its head office at Salt Lake, Kolkata with four other regional offices.

