West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12th results 2018: When and where to check

WBCHSE HS results 2018: The results of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Class 12 results will be declared on Friday, June 8, 2018. “The results of Class 12 examination will be declared on June 8 at 10 am,” said Mahua Das, President, WBCHSE. “The students can get the results through the official websites, wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in at 10 am,” said the official.

This year, around 8.26 lakh candidates have appeared for the Higher Secondary examination that was concluded on April 11. Apart from the official websites, the results will be available at examresults.net.

WBCHSE HS result 2018: When and where to check

West Bengal Board will be releasing the result of Class 10th examination tomorrow, on June 8, at 10 am. Students will be able to check the same at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, wbresults.nic.in, westbengalonline.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, jagranjosh.com, results.shiksha.com, westbengal.shiksha.com, knowyourresult.com, school.gradeup.com.

WBCHSE HS result 2018: Results via SMS

Students will also be able to check their scores through cell phones. All they have to do is SMS –(WB12<Space>Roll number and send it to 5676750) or (WB12<Space>Roll number and send it to 58888). Candidates can also get their results via SMS free by registering their roll number and mobile number on exametc.com.

WBCHSE HS result 2018: Results via app

Students can also get their results via app. The candidates have to download app from google play store. To get results, the candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

Earlier, the results of Madhyamik or Class 10 examination was declared on June 6, 2018. A total of 11,02,921 candidates appeared for the WBBSE examinations of which the number of girls participants were higher than the boys. Sanjivini Debnath topped the Madhyamik exam this year by scoring 689 marks.

